Arrest warrant issued against 732 traffic violators

Pune Traffic Police on Friday informed that they have received arrest warrants against 732 traffic violators for not paying fines for traffic violations in 2020-21.

According to officials from the traffic police department, during the previous Lok Adalat conducted in February 2023, the court issued summons against the violators; however, the majority of them did not attend the hearing, thus the court has now issued arrest warrants against them.

Arjun Botre, Traffic Police Inspector (Traffic Planning and Administration) said, “This is the first instance, where a court has issued arrest warrants against traffic violators for not paying compounding traffic violation penalty charges. These warrants are issued for violators for contempt of court for not appearing before the court.’’

Vijay Kumar Magar, Traffic DCP said, “We have forwarded these warrants to the concerned police stations, and the police station will hand them over to the violators. Concerned traffic violators will have to appear in court within the next eight days and the court will take a further decision regarding it.’’

According to Magar, these are non-bailable warrants issued under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 75 (Notification of Substance Warrant). In this case, the person concerned has to appear in front of the court.

Now, traffic officers have begun the procedure of transferring warrants to the appropriate police station for delivery to the appropriate person. If the person in question was not present/available at the address given, it is within the duty of the police to initiate a search and bring them to court.

These warrants aim to apprehend persons who, despite repeated reminders, have failed to fulfil their obligations under the Motor Vehicle Act, such as paying traffic violation fines and appearing in court.

According to an official, the court will issue more similar warrants in phases.