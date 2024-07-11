Pune traffic police to pursue driving license suspension in drink and drive cases 

Pune traffic police have announced a stringent measure aimed at enhancing road safety by seeking the suspension of driving licenses in cases of drink and drive cases. In a decisive move, authorities have initiated steps to approach the court with a proposal to enforce the suspension of driving privileges for offenders caught driving under the influence. According to Pune traffic police, in recent accidents, it is observed that drink and drive is one of the major reasons behind fatal accidents. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Pune traffic police, in recent accidents, it is observed that drink and drive is one of the major reasons behind fatal accidents. And to curb them, police have decided to take strict actions against offenders.

Rohidas Pawar, Pune City Traffic DCP said, “There is a provision in the law according to which we have to approach the court to get a driving licence suspended.’’

According to officials, the proposal aims to streamline the process of deterring individuals from indulging in reckless behaviour behind the wheel. By advocating for the suspension of licenses, authorities aim to impose stricter consequences on offenders, thereby promoting responsible driving practices among motorists.

The move comes as part of Pune traffic police’s broader strategy to enforce adherence to traffic laws and ensure safer roads for all residents.