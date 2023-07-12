Home / Cities / Pune News / Share evidence of errant drivers, conductors and get 100 reward: PMPML

Share evidence of errant drivers, conductors and get 100 reward: PMPML

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jul 12, 2023 11:51 PM IST

PMPML has been receiving complaints from citizens, social organisations and public representatives regarding rude behaviour of drivers and conductors

Pune: The public transport utility Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced a reward of 100 for commuter filing complaint about errant bus drivers and conductors with evidence. The said amount will be deducted from the salary of the staff found at fault.

According to the transport body, the “reward scheme” for passengers is a step towards enforcing disciplinary action against the staff. (HT PHOTO)

PMPML has been receiving complaints from citizens, social organisations and public representatives regarding rude behaviour of drivers and conductors. The complaints mainly include these staff talking on mobile phones while driving, buses not having route boards or putting up wrong route boards, halting buses at zebra crossing.

According to the transport body, the “reward scheme” for passengers is a step towards enforcing disciplinary action against the staff.

Sachindra Pratap Singh, chairman and managing director (CMD), PMPML, said, “Passenger has to share proof of violations, like driver found using mobile phone while driving and bus stopping at zebra crossing and will get the reward in cash after the complaint is found true. The amount will be deducted from the salary of errant driver or conductor.”

The facility

Passengers are requested to send photos/videos of complaints of driver/conductor along with bus number, route number, place, date and time to PMPML’s mail at complaints@pmpml.org and WhatsApp number 9881495589 or submit the complaints along with proof at the nearest depot of PMPML.

