Pune: Two held for stealing mobile phones from warkaris

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2025 07:04 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Prakash Devram Parihar, 29, of Lohiyanagar and Mohammad Manan Jamal Sheikh, 25, of Market Yard area

The police on Friday arrested two repeat offenders for allegedly stealing mobile phones and gold chains from devotees participating in the wari procession in the Market Yard area on Friday.

After a devotee approached the Market Yard Police Station about mobile theft, Parihar was detained for questioning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
After a devotee approached the Market Yard Police Station about mobile theft, Parihar was detained for questioning. He confessed to committing the crime along with associate Sheikh. Police recovered stolen gold chains and mobile phones from their possession. The duo was involved in similar offences and had multiple police cases registered against them.

