SPPU employee suspended for taking bribe from student

Pune The examination department and administration of the SPPU have initiated an inquiry into the case after a video of the act went viral on social media last week. (HT PHOTO)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration on Tuesday suspended the employee, who was embroiled in a bribe scandal last week. The staffer, Sanjay Nevse, was caught red-handed while taking ₹3,000 bribe from a student to give out a marksheet. The examination department and administration of the SPPU have initiated an inquiry into the case after a video of the act went viral on social media last week.

Now, the strict action taken by the varsity has sent a strong signal to those who have been involved in looting students.

After the incident, Nevse claimed that he did not ask for money from the student, but the concerned students gave it to him.

Following the outcry, SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar stated that the matter would be investigated, and legal action would be taken against the concerned.

In the aftermath of the event, many student organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) brought up the issue of university staff taking money for mark sheets. The video showed the concerned staff returning the money taken from the student.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON