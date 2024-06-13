Pune unlikely to receive good rainfall till June 17

As the Arabian branch of the southwest monsoon weakened and the sheer monsoon zone active over Maharashtra has shifted northward, Pune city is unlikely to receive good rainfall till June 17. The rainfall during this period will resemble pre-monsoon showers. Although it is a monsoon break-phase condition, officially the term cannot be used for the current situation as it has not covered the entire country yet, said Anupam Kashyapi, former head, weather and forecasting division, India Meteorological Department, Pune. The rainfall activities in Pune are likely to be reduced for the next five days. (HT PHOTO)

The city and adjoining areas have experienced heavy to severe category rainfall between June 1 and June 9. As per the IMD data, there were several instances when areas like Lohegaon, Wadgaonsheri and Shivajinagar recorded over 100 mm pre-monsoon rainfall within a short span of 1 to 4 hours. Other areas also reported rainfall between 10 mm and 80 mm. The rainfall activity subdued after the arrival of the monsoon on June 8.

However, after experiencing heavy pre-monsoon and monsoon showers almost for a week, the city has seen a reduction in rainfall activities since last three days.

The rainfall activities in Pune are likely to be reduced for the next five days, and till June 17, Pune is unlikely to receive a good amount of rains, according to weather department officials.

Jyoti Sonar, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “As per the latest forecast, rainfall activities in most areas in the state, including Pune, will be reduced after the next 24 hours. Vidarbha region has received a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rainfall during the same period.”

Currently, the northern monsoon limit is passing through the Navsari-Jalgaon-Amravati-Chandrapur-Bijapur and farther areas. The Arabian branch has weakened. The Bay of Bengal branch is yet to be active after cyclone Remal. Hence, rainfall activities in most of areas in Maharashtra are likely to be reduced for at least five days, said Kashyapi.

Local conditions may bring more rainfall

Although the monsoon is weakened, local weather conditions may impact rainfall in Pune city. Just like the pre-monsoon period, sudden cloud development may bring rainfall in isolated areas in the district. Hence, IMD regularly observes weather conditions and issues warning when required, said Kashyapi.