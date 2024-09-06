 Pune varsity V-C Suresh Gosavi conducts surprise inspection at hostels - Hindustan Times
Pune varsity V-C Suresh Gosavi conducts surprise inspection at hostels

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Sep 06, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Students should be provided with good facilities in the hostels on the university premises. Also, efforts are being made by the university administration to make hostels available to more students, said Prof Gosavi

Prof Suresh Gosavi, vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU, on Sunday late night, conducted surprise inspection at hostels on the campus, amid several complaints from students regarding the poor infrastructure and insufficient space at the hostels.

The capacity of hostels is insufficient compared to the number of students taking admission in various departments at the university. As a result, not every student admitted in the university gets a hostel.
The capacity of hostels is insufficient compared to the number of students taking admission in various departments at the university. As a result, not every student admitted in the university gets a hostel. (HT FILE)

“In the next few months several steps will be taken to improve the facility,” said Gosavi.

The capacity of hostels is insufficient compared to the number of students taking admission in various departments at the university. As a result, not every student admitted in the university gets a hostel.

Also, the university administration has prepared a set of new regulations here. Accordingly, a student who has completed a master’s degree course once will not be given a hostel after taking admission in the master’s degree course for the second time. However, student organisations are against this regulation.

Measures are being taken to increase the capacity of the girls’ hostel in the university. The work of constructing a new hostel has started with MP funds. Construction of a new hostel for boys is also being explored.

“Students should be provided with good facilities in the hostels on the university premises. Also, efforts are being made by the university administration to make hostels available to more students,” said Prof Gosavi.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
