Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.62 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 14, 2024 28.46 °C Light rain August 15, 2024 29.09 °C Overcast clouds August 16, 2024 28.94 °C Broken clouds August 17, 2024 27.73 °C Light rain August 18, 2024 28.8 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 31.11 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 30.38 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.34 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.97 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.1 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.81 °C Light rain Delhi 32.41 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Pune today, on August 13, 2024, is 27.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.62 °C and 29.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.18 °C and 29.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicatingair quality in the area. Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 13, 2024

