 Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.62 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.62 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on August 13, 2024, is 27.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.62 °C and 29.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.18 °C and 29.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 14, 2024 28.46 °C Light rain
August 15, 2024 29.09 °C Overcast clouds
August 16, 2024 28.94 °C Broken clouds
August 17, 2024 27.73 °C Light rain
August 18, 2024 28.8 °C Moderate rain
August 19, 2024 31.11 °C Moderate rain
August 20, 2024 30.38 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 13, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.34 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.84 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.97 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 28.1 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 29.31 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.81 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.41 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Pune weather update on August 13, 2024
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
