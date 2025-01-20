Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.72 °C, check weather forecast for January 20, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on January 20, 2025, is 25.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.72 °C and 30.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:20 PM. Pune weather update on January 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.56 °C and 31.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 192.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 21, 2025 25.10 Scattered clouds January 22, 2025 28.26 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 29.08 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 28.86 Sky is clear January 25, 2025 28.78 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 30.40 Few clouds January 27, 2025 30.58 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.51 °C Few clouds Kolkata 21.94 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.59 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.28 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.09 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.66 °C Scattered clouds



