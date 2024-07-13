Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.7 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 14, 2024 23.19 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 23.6 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 24.12 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 22.68 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 24.21 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 25.23 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 24.96 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.46 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.19 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.89 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Light rain

The temperature in Pune today, on July 13, 2024, is 23.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.7 °C and 24.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 89% and the wind speed is 89 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.63 °C and 23.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

