Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.11 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 5, 2024 24.27 °C Overcast clouds July 6, 2024 23.68 °C Overcast clouds July 7, 2024 27.32 °C Overcast clouds July 8, 2024 26.19 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 25.95 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 28.25 °C Broken clouds July 11, 2024 25.86 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.11 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.96 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.06 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 29.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 34.66 °C Moderate rain Delhi 32.02 °C Light rain

The temperature in Pune today, on July 4, 2024, is 26.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.11 °C and 27.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.5 °C and 26.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 12.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024

