Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.55 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024
Jul 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on July 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on July 7, 2024, is 24.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.55 °C and 25.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.06 °C and 27.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 8, 2024
|26.97 °C
|Light rain
|July 9, 2024
|26.78 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 10, 2024
|29.12 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 11, 2024
|28.83 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 12, 2024
|22.98 °C
|Light rain
|July 13, 2024
|22.87 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|22.96 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.07 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.84 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.48 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|29.13 °C
|Light rain
