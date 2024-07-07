Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.55 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 8, 2024 26.97 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 26.78 °C Overcast clouds July 10, 2024 29.12 °C Broken clouds July 11, 2024 28.83 °C Overcast clouds July 12, 2024 22.98 °C Light rain July 13, 2024 22.87 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 22.96 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.07 °C Light rain Chennai 31.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.84 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.48 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 29.13 °C Light rain

The temperature in Pune today, on July 7, 2024, is 24.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.55 °C and 25.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.06 °C and 27.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

