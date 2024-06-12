Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.04 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on June 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on June 12, 2024, is 26.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.04 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 07:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.88 °C and 29.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 13, 2024
|27.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 14, 2024
|29.64 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 15, 2024
|29.96 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 16, 2024
|29.98 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|30.52 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 18, 2024
|29.54 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|23.89 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.55 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|24.75 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.09 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|43.4 °C
|Sky is clear
