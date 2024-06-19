Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.89 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024
Jun 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on June 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on June 19, 2024, is 28.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.89 °C and 29.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.8 °C and 29.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 20, 2024
|29.14 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 21, 2024
|29.12 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 22, 2024
|29.59 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 23, 2024
|29.68 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|25.12 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|26.08 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 26, 2024
|25.59 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.92 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Chennai
|34.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.47 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.97 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.88 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|40.97 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
