Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.3 °C, check weather forecast for November 11, 2024
Nov 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on November 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on November 11, 2024, is 26.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.3 °C and 30.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.29 °C and 30.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 202.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 12, 2024
|28.01 °C
|Few clouds
|November 13, 2024
|28.03 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 14, 2024
|29.06 °C
|Few clouds
|November 15, 2024
|29.44 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 16, 2024
|29.81 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|29.1 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 18, 2024
|28.63 °C
|Few clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
