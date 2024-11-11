Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.3 °C, check weather forecast for November 11, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on November 11, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on November 11, 2024, is 26.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.3 °C and 30.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.29 °C and 30.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 202.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 12, 2024 28.01 °C Few clouds
November 13, 2024 28.03 °C Sky is clear
November 14, 2024 29.06 °C Few clouds
November 15, 2024 29.44 °C Broken clouds
November 16, 2024 29.81 °C Sky is clear
November 17, 2024 29.1 °C Broken clouds
November 18, 2024 28.63 °C Few clouds

Weather in other cities on November 11, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.39 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 26.89 °C Few clouds
Chennai 28.36 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.83 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad 26.61 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 30.36 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 30.1 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Pune weather update on November 11, 2024
