Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.85 °C, check weather forecast for September 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 11, 2024 25.58 °C Overcast clouds September 12, 2024 27.05 °C Overcast clouds September 13, 2024 27.37 °C Light rain September 14, 2024 27.31 °C Light rain September 15, 2024 26.83 °C Light rain September 16, 2024 27.35 °C Overcast clouds September 17, 2024 27.69 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.74 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.36 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.88 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.23 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.37 °C Light rain Delhi 34.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Pune today, on September 10, 2024, is 27.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.85 °C and 28.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.45 °C and 26.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

Date Temperature Sky September 11, 2024 25.58 °C Overcast clouds September 12, 2024 27.05 °C Overcast clouds September 13, 2024 27.37 °C Light rain September 14, 2024 27.31 °C Light rain September 15, 2024 26.83 °C Light rain September 16, 2024 27.35 °C Overcast clouds September 17, 2024 27.69 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.74 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.36 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.88 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.23 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.37 °C Light rain Delhi 34.38 °C Light rain

