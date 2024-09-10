Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.85 °C, check weather forecast for September 10, 2024
Sep 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on September 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on September 10, 2024, is 27.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.85 °C and 28.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.45 °C and 26.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 11, 2024
|25.58 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 12, 2024
|27.05 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 13, 2024
|27.37 °C
|Light rain
|September 14, 2024
|27.31 °C
|Light rain
|September 15, 2024
|26.83 °C
|Light rain
|September 16, 2024
|27.35 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 17, 2024
|27.69 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
