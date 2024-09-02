Pune Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for September 2, 2024
Sep 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on September 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on September 2, 2024, is 20.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.77 °C and 23.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.2 °C and 27.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 2, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 3, 2024
|25.44 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 4, 2024
|26.35 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 5, 2024
|27.2 °C
|Light rain
|September 6, 2024
|27.54 °C
|Light rain
|September 7, 2024
|27.18 °C
|Light rain
|September 8, 2024
|27.04 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 9, 2024
|27.71 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story
