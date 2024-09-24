Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.21 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024

Sep 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Sep 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on September 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on September 24, 2024, is 27.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.21 °C and 28.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.78 °C and 24.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 94%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 63.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 25, 2024 23.46 °C Moderate rain
September 26, 2024 22.65 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 27, 2024 25.86 °C Overcast clouds
September 28, 2024 27.17 °C Light rain
September 29, 2024 28.27 °C Light rain
September 30, 2024 28.66 °C Light rain
October 1, 2024 26.2 °C Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.73 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.08 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.74 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.45 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 32.92 °C Light rain
Delhi 37.05 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Pune weather update on September 24, 2024
Pune weather update on September 24, 2024

