Pune: White dupatta helps cops to crack murder case, two arrested

Published on Jan 16, 2023 11:31 PM IST

On 12 January, at around 7:30 pm, accused Gulaskar came to Junnar with the victim on a motorcycle and they met Mirjawa at Vadgaon Kandali Vadmatah village where they killed her as per their plan

A case has been registered at Narayangaon police station (HT PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A white dupatta wrapped around the neck of an unidentified woman, whose body was recovered by the police from the open plot in a village in Junnar on January 13, has helped police solve the murder case and arrest the key conspirators.

The post-mortem report confirmed that the victim Sunitadevi Shivkumar Yadav 30, a resident of Matajinagar in Ahmednagar and who originally hailed from Bihar was strangulated.

During investigation, police found a batch and barcode sticker named ‘Suvidha Market’ on the dupatta. Police also found mava (kind of gutkha) sachet which is locally available in Ahmednagar district. Taking these leads police visited ‘Suvidha Market’ and after the technical analysis arrested Shubham Manoj Gulaskar 22, from Ahmednagar.

During his interrogation, he confessed that he and his friend Mithilesh Mirjawa murdered Yadav over a love affair issue. On Saturday, police also arrested Marjawa from MIDC Wadgaon area in Junnar.

Pruthviraj Tate, senior police inspector at Narayangaon police station, said, “Both accused were in a relationship with Yadav. But according to them she was threatening and demanding money from them. Hence they called her at Junnar to give money and hatched a plan to kill her.”

On 12 January, at around 7:30 pm, accused Gulaskar came to Junnar with the victim on a motorcycle and they met Mirjawa at Vadgaon Kandali Vadmatah village where they killed her as per their plan.

A case has been registered at Narayangaon police station under sections 302,120 (B) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested accused were on Monday produced them before the judicial magistrate first class (JFMC) court in Junnar. The court sentenced them to four days of police custody.

