Pune ZP issues advisory as mercury soars

As Maharashtra is reeling under heatwave, the Pune zilla parishad (ZP) has issued an advisory for the prevention of heatstroke and other heat-related ailments amongst anganwadi students. Revised school timings, compulsory water breaks after one hour, and sensitisation of parents and students regarding the heatwave are some of the preventive measures mandated by the advisory. It is recommended that parents and students be sensitised about the heat conditions and covering their heads with umbrellas, hats, caps, towels or traditional headgear during direct exposure to sunlight. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the advisory, school timings have been revised from 8 am to 12.30 pm to 8 am to 11.30 am. It is mandatory for schools to give students water breaks after every one hour. Schools must also make available to students adequate clean (filtered) and cold drinking water. Staff has been advised to use oral rehydration solution (ORS) and medical kits as and when required. It is recommended that parents and students be sensitised about the heat conditions and covering their heads with umbrellas, hats, caps, towels or traditional headgear during direct exposure to sunlight.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO),Pune ZP, said, “The staff has been asked to ensure that children eat only hygienic and freshly-cooked food. Windows and doors of classrooms are to be kept open for ventilation and fresh air. Fans have to be kept on during classes. Parents are to be educated to provide caps, umbrellas and handkerchiefs while picking up their children from school. Children must go to school wearing chappals or shoes.”

The staff has been advised to inform, educate and raise awareness amongst parents and students regarding heat preventive measures. “Parents will be advised to keep children indoors between 12 pm and 3 pm after school. Children must be sent to school dressed in breathable, light-coloured fabrics such as cotton, linen and jersey which attract the least amount of heat,” Prasad said.

Rising temperatures in Pune and the state have led to increased instances of heat-related ailments such as exhaustion, dehydration, diarrhoea and vomiting amongst citizens. As children are the most vulnerable, all 4,600 anganwadis have been instructed to adopt preventive measures to protect the students from the adverse effects of the heatwave.

Jamsing Girase, deputy CEO, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), said that apart from creating awareness among parents and students regarding the heatwave, community health officers and ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers, too, have been asked to remain in touch. The contact number of the nearest ambulance must be kept handy in case of emergency. “Parents have been asked to immediately contact the health department in case of symptoms such as irritability, loss of appetite, dehydration, dry mouth, dizziness or fainting among the children,” Girase said.

Anganwadi workers and helpers have been asked to take preventive measures while conducting surveys. Pregnant and lactating women are not to be called to anganwadi kendras; rather, health check-ups and other services are to be provided to them at their doorstep.