Pune ZP to announce list of authorised schools in city 

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Dec 18, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Pune ZP will post list of authorised schools on its website for parents to seek admission for children

Pune: The education department issued a caution on Tuesday to all parents seeking admission for their child in schools to examine the school’s documents and permissions, as several schools have been found to be operating illegally in the Pune area in recent years. The admission procedure for schools begins in December. 

Pune ZP will post list of authorised schools on its website for parents to seek admission for children. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune ZP will post list of authorised schools on its website for parents to seek admission for children. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Private English-medium schools have opened all around the city. Parents should exercise greater caution when seeking admission for their children. The Pune Zilla Parishad will post a list of authorised schools on its website so that parents may determine which schools are authorised and which are not. The list of authorised schools of ICSE, IB and CBSE boards in all talukas of the district, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Municipal Councils, and Cantonment Board areas will be published on the Zilla Parishad website on Wednesday, December 18. 

“We are seeking a good school for our daughter to enrol in junior KG for the upcoming academic year. As there are so many schools in the city, it is tough to make a judgement and verify the school’s authorisation,” said Prasad Jadhav, a parent. 

While taking new admissions, every parent should be careful and check the background of the school. A survey will be launched to identify unauthorised schools across the city. Admission should be taken by reviewing official English medium schools listed on the Zilla Parishad website,” stated Sanjay Naikde, education officer (Primary), Pune Zilla Parishad. 

