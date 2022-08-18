Pune ZP to assess 77 special schools
The Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) will assess 77 special schools in rural areas three times each academic year, said officials. The first assessment of these schools will be carried out this month (August) to ensure that these schools provide quality education and better infrastructure to students.
An official letter issued by Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), stated that these special schools will be assessed for their teaching quality and infrastructure.
“These schools in and around Pune will be assessed for infrastructure and teaching quality. Such assessment will be conducted three times a year starting from August this year. The second assessment will be conducted in December and January and the third assessment will be conducted in February and March,” said Prasad.
He added that the problems and shortcomings in the schools should be noted by education officers.
“These shortcomings should be noted and later a reassessment should be carried out to check if these shortcomings were addressed,” said Prasad.
“Inspection team will consist of two people, an education officer and centre head. There are 90 parameters on which the evaluation will be done. We will be following up with the schools. If the schools are not improving and they stay dormant after multiple visits, then necessary action will be taken,” said Prasad.
