Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Punekars who carried out Ganesh immersion after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats.
On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
PMC has placed artificial tanks near immersion ghats, tables and other facilities for residents. Devotees who were planning to immerse idols into the Mutha river were unhappy as there were no proper safety arrangements at ghats. Sagar Chintal, a resident of Shukrawar peth, said, “We immerse idol after one and a half days of the festival every year. We were surprised to find basic safety arrangements missing at ghats on Thursday. Volunteers of PMC were missing to take our idols and immerse in the river at the Nene ghat near Omkareshwar bridge. The ghat was also unclean. The civic body had barricaded the ghats and we were told to immerse idols in the artificial tanks. Hence, we did not immerse our Ganpati at the ghat but went to Sarasbaug canal to perform the ritual.”
Kedar Mane, who also returned from Nene ghat in Shaniwar peth area in the neighbourhood without immersing the idol, and said, “PMC can appeal and not compel anyone to immerse idols only in artificial tanks. We wanted to immerse the idol in a river, but due to civic mismanagement, many like me refused to immerse idols in river or tanks.”
To reduce the number of idol immersion in natural waterbodies, PMC has set up artificial tanks and made available mobile tanks for immersion during the festival. “As this was the first immersion day, we found that some arrangements were lacking. We will take adequate steps to address these issues and ensure that safety arrangements are in place for the remaining days of the festival at all designated ghats,” said a senior PMC official on condition of anonymity.
MeT predicts heavy rain in Himachal, yellow alert sounded
Himachal Pradesh is bracing up for fresh spell of a heavy downpour as the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for 11 districts except for Lahaul & Spiti on September 4, 5 and 6, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.
Pratibha hits back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees
Hitting back at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his statement on the public guarantees announced by the Congress, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said the chief minister should worry about his own party, not the Congress. The Congress president described the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress as a big and historic step of the party in the public interest. She said that Congress will soon release its election manifesto.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
