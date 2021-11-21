Pune’s active Covid cases rise slow, but steady

In the past ten days, Pune district’s Covid-19 cases have seen a slight rise as the active case count has gone back up above the 3k mark, exactly ten days after it had slipped below 3,000 on November 10.

As more new cases are reported than recoveries, the active cases count continues to stay above. Pune city and Pune rural’s daily case count is going above 100 new cases which is pushing the absolute virus numbers in the district on some days, except weekends. This comes at a time when western countries with high vaccination rates are sending alerts regarding forth Covid waves in the near future due to spurt in new cases.

As per the state health department, Pune district reported 2,045 new Covid cases in the first ten days of November which rose to 2,157 new cases in the next ten days between November 11 and November 20. Most of the new cases were being reported from Pune rural and Pune city from where close to 100 new cases were being reported within 24 hours.

Although the continued decline in the days post Navratri and Dussehra were reassuring, experts had warned that post Diwali migration of people who return to the city after festivities or even after the opening of more commercial activities, there might be a slight spike in Covid cases.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health officer said, “Post Diwali we had anticipated that there could have been a slight rise in the number of active and new Covid cases as more people tend to migrate to the city as more offices open up and more commercial activities are reopening. However, the rise is not at all alarming and the rate of hospital admissions are still under control.”

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Pairshad said, “There are serious complaints coming in from rural areas that people have given up the use of masks even though we have not issued any order withdrawing the use of masks despite the lowering rate of new cases. This is serious and we have asked all the taluka and village level officers as well to ensure that people do not let off their guard.”