Pune’s development stalled: Civic issues persist as state elections approach

As Maharashtra’s state assembly elections draw closer, Pune’s urban development has largely been under scrutiny by locals. Residents have frequently voiced frustration over ongoing civic issues, exacerbated by the absence of elected corporators for the last two and a half years due to postponed civic elections. While the opposition parties criticised the lack of new projects and unfinished undertakings, the ruling dispensation asserted that local conditions have improved. However, citizens report continuing problems despite some improvements.

Mohan Joshi, a senior Congress leader, criticised the stagnation in Pune’s development since the Commonwealth Youth Games, pointing out ongoing issues like traffic congestion, water shortages, and inadequate public transportation. Despite having multiple MLAs and a Lok Sabha MP, progress remains slow.

BJP Maharashtra vice president Rajesh Pande, meanwhile, highlighted recent infrastructure achievements, including the completion of the Vanaz to Ramwadi Metro route and the ongoing work on the PCMC to Swargate stretch. He acknowledged existing issues but promised improvements with upcoming projects like the Ring Road and Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro. Pande also attributed delays to the lack of a public body at the corporation level and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the election approaches, stakeholders are urged to collaborate on resolving Pune’s persistent civic challenges rather than placing blame.

Pune’s eight constituencies—Kasba Peth, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Wadgaonsheri, Shivajinagar, and Hadapsar — each face unique challenges impacting residents’ quality of life.

Among these, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) holds six seats, while two are occupied by members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar.

Kasba Peth has struggled with traffic congestion, parking shortages, and the slow redevelopment of old, dilapidated wadas. Once a BJP stronghold, the seat was won by Congress in a recent by-election following Mukta Tilak’s passing. Resident Tushar Potphode lamented, “We continue to face the same problems—redevelopment issues, traffic, and parking shortages. Both Congress and BJP have failed to resolve these core issues.”

Kothrud is grappling with traffic congestion, inadequate road infrastructure, garbage collection problems, and encroachments on Bio-Diversity Plan (BDP) areas. Resident Rushikesh Kamble noted, “Despite promises from MLA Chandrakant Patil regarding cleanliness, road infrastructure, and health facilities, the problems persist. Encroachments and traffic issues, especially on the Bangalore highway, remain unresolved.”

Khadakwasla, which now includes newly merged areas, faces severe infrastructure deficits, traffic congestion, road encroachments, drainage issues, and irregular water supply. Nandkumar Junawane from Gorhe Gaon said, “The roads are in disrepair, and despite having the Khadakwasla Dam, we face water shortages. Poor drainage and irregular garbage collection are also major issues.”

Parvati struggles with traffic congestion on major roads and incomplete projects, such as the ESIC hospital and various Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) schemes. The proposed Swargate to Katraj metro extension has yet to receive central approval. Residents are frustrated by slow progress and ongoing issues like illegal construction and incomplete slum rehabilitation.

Pune Cantonment faces difficulties related to its merger with Pune Corporation, including FSI issues, road deterioration, and parking shortages. Resident Prakash Punekar expressed disappointment over stalled redevelopment efforts, noting, “The cantonment area’s merger with PMC is still pending. We are stuck with inadequate sanitation and parking issues due to a lack of funds.”

Wadgaonsheri deals with poor road conditions, traffic jams, and flood-prone areas. Frequent power outages and unfinished flyovers further complicate daily life.

Shivajinagar is one of Pune’s most congested areas, plagued by traffic issues, slow flyover construction, and water stagnation during the monsoon. Resident Vishal Kale said, “Encroachments and traffic problems persist, and the Balbharati-Paud Road project remains incomplete. During the rains, water accumulation on roads is a significant issue.”

Hadapsar contends with traffic congestion, inadequate road networks, water scarcity, and poor sanitation services. Resident Suhas Gund highlighted, “Despite several flyovers, traffic and sanitation problems persist in Hadapsar.”