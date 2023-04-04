3.75 crores sanctioned for conservation of Sinhagad Fort

PUNE: Funds to the tune of ₹3.75 crores have been approved from the regional tourism scheme for the conservation of Sinhagad Fort, courtesy Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil’s efforts. The state archaeology department will begin the preservation works by the end of April this year. This will boost tourism in the district and provide employment opportunities. In that regard, planning is also being carried out through the district annual plan. (HT PHOTO)

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “Since the conservation of Sinhagad Fort is important, Patil (Sir) instructed that funds be provided for the same in 2022-23. Accordingly, funds of ₹3.75 crores have been mobilised from the regional tourism plan.”

While the development of Sinhagad Fort has been pending for many years, the issue was raised during the district planning committee meeting held earlier in which Patil promised to include ancient forts, monuments and temples across Pune district in the district development plan for 2023-24. The planning would not only include conservation but also development of infrastructure facilities for devotees and tourists visiting these places.

Whereas a provision of ₹30 crores has been made from the district annual plan for conservation of forts across Pune district this year, and Patil has instructed the assistant director of the state archaeology department to prepare a development plan in this regard. The works are planned to be completed by the end of March next year.

Patil said, “Conservation of ancient structures and forts in the district, and development of historical and religious places will be given priority in 2023-24. This will boost tourism in the district and provide employment opportunities. In that regard, planning is also being carried out through the district annual plan. Pune district collector Deshmukh himself is paying close attention to these works and they are also being reviewed continuously.”

Deshmukh said, “During development and conservation of historical and religious places by the department of archaeology, attention will be paid to works that are similar to the original architecture and style. As these ancient monuments and forts are symbols of national pride, priority is being given to preserving them. Also, tourism in the district will get a boost due to these works.”