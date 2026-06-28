Pune’s twin safari projects regain momentum

Pune: The Maharashtra forest department has directed forest officials to submit a detailed financial proposal for the proposed Junnar leopard safari project, signalling renewed progress for key wildlife tourism initiatives in Pune district. Nagpur: A leopard spotted during a media tour at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM), in Nagpur district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_16_2024_000358A) (PTI)

The move has also revived momentum for the new Baramati safari park project, which had been stalled for over a year by regulatory hurdles.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on June 19 approved three safari projects in Maharashtra — the Junnar leopard safari, the Chandrapur tiger safari and the new Baramati safari park. Following these approvals, the state government has asked concerned forest officers to submit financial proposals for fund allocation and early execution of the projects.

The Junnar leopard safari project is planned at Ambeghavan in the Otur range of Junnar taluka spans 48.25 hectares and is estimated to cost ₹80 crore.

A proposal is being prepared which will be submitted to the state government for budgetary approval, said officials.

Smita Ranjhana, assistant conservator of forest, Junnar division, said, “The department is finalising the financial proposal as directed by the state government. Once approved, the project will move towards implementation.”

The twin projects in Pune were stalled after the Supreme Court’s 2024 judgment in the Jim Corbett tiger safari case raised concerns about ecological violations linked to safari development and prompted a review of safari guidelines. Following a clarification allowing such projects outside critical wildlife habitats with conservation safeguards, the CZA resumed approvals.