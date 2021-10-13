Pune’s weekly Covid positivity rate continues to stay above state average

Even months after the second Covid-19 ebbed, at 3.7% Pune district’s weekly Covid-19 positivity rate continues to stay above the state weekly positivity of 2.0%.

In the week between October 5 and October 11, the district reported 10,4571 Covid-19 tests out of which 3,855 new cases were reported which took the weekly combined positivity rate up to 3.7%.

Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, a civil surgeon said, “We have been directed by the district collector that even though the situation appears to be much stable now keeping in view the situation in neighbouring districts and other districts the number of tests conducted needs to be increased. Even though the positivity may go up, the important thing is that the case fatality rate remains low due to Covid-19. Due to the high vaccination rate in the district, the severity among newer cases is much lower.”

Meanwhile, new districts of concern have come up in the state in addition to the earlier districts like Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, the new districts of concern are Nashik, Osmanabad, Palghar, Satara and Sindhudurg.

The highest positivity rate as of between October 5 and October 11 is in Sindhudurg which is now witnessing a positivity rate of over 6.9%.

Some of the newer districts have started reporting a spike in the number of new cases namely in Nashik (3.4%), Palghar (3.2%) and Sindhudurg at 6.9% which currently is reporting the highest positivity rate as 6,624 tests reported 459 new Covid-19 cases.