Pune-Tirupati flight cancelled due to engine failure, passengers irked
PUNE At least 92 passengers who boarded the SpiceJet flight to Tirupati, on Wednesday, were inconvenienced as the flight was cancelled at the time of take-off due to engine failure.
The passengers boarded the flight at 4 pm, and it was supposed to depart at 4:30 pm, however, the flight could not take off, and flyers returned to the terminal at 6.30 pm.
The flyers were irked at the SpiceJet staff as they were not getting a clear response regarding the cancellation of the flight.
Sandeep Belsare, chairman of Pimpri-Chinchwad small scale industries association, said, “Due to the unprofessional conduct of the staff of SpiceJet, the passengers faced a lot of inconveniences. At least they should have made alternate arrangements for the flyers.”
