Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune-Tirupati flight cancelled due to engine failure, passengers irked
Pune-Tirupati flight cancelled due to engine failure, passengers irked

The passengers boarded the flight at 4 pm, and it was supposed to depart at 4:30 pm, however, the flight could not take off, and flyers returned to the terminal at 6.30 pm
The passengers were irked at the SpiceJet staff as they were not getting a clear response regarding the cancellation of the flight. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 05:04 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE At least 92 passengers who boarded the SpiceJet flight to Tirupati, on Wednesday, were inconvenienced as the flight was cancelled at the time of take-off due to engine failure.

The passengers boarded the flight at 4 pm, and it was supposed to depart at 4:30 pm, however, the flight could not take off, and flyers returned to the terminal at 6.30 pm.

The flyers were irked at the SpiceJet staff as they were not getting a clear response regarding the cancellation of the flight.

Sandeep Belsare, chairman of Pimpri-Chinchwad small scale industries association, said, “Due to the unprofessional conduct of the staff of SpiceJet, the passengers faced a lot of inconveniences. At least they should have made alternate arrangements for the flyers.”

