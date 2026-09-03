Purandar airport land acquisition enters final stage

The land acquisition process for the proposed Purandar airport has entered its final stage, with the district administration ruling out any further extension for landowners to give their consent. The third and final extension ended on August 31, with 94% of the eligible landowners agreeing to the acquisition. The administration will now begin the process of compulsory acquisition of the remaining six per cent land whose owners have not given their consent. The administration will now begin the process of compulsory acquisition of the remaining six per cent land whose owners have not given their consent. (FILE)

District collector Jitendra Dudi said, “The final deadline for submitting consent documents has expired and no further extension will be given. With 94% consent received, the acquisition process for more than 1,150 hectares can now move forward. The remaining land will be acquired through the prescribed compulsory acquisition process”.

Dudi had granted three extensions to allow landowners facing documentation-related difficulties to complete the consent process. In several cases, families were unable to complete the formalities because of disputes over ownership, while some matters were pending before courts.

Around 1,216 hectares of land across seven villages in Purandar taluka — Udachiwadi, Pargaon, Khanawadi, Munjewadi, Kumbharvalan, Ekhatpur and Vanpuri — has been identified for the airport project. The state government has fixed compensation at ₹1.51 crore per acre. Landowners will also receive double compensation for trees and wells on their land, besides 10% of the compensation amount in the form of developed land. Officials said that these compensation benefits have contributed to the high consent rate, with landowners from the seven aforementioned villages giving their consent for acquisition of 94% of the land. More than 60% of the eligible landowners have already received the compensation in their bank accounts. The state government has transferred more than ₹1,500 crore to the district administration for the land acquisition process. Officials are verifying ownership documents and affidavits before releasing payments.

However, the remaining six per cent is likely to remain contentious, particularly among farmers who continue to oppose giving up their land.

Pandurang Memane, a farmer from Pargaon Memane who is among those who have not given their consent, said, “We are not willing to give up our land. Farming is our livelihood and the compensation offered cannot replace the land on which our families depend. We want the government to consider the concerns of farmers who do not agree to the acquisition,” Memane said.