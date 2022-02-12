Rahul Bajaj changed the face of industrial town of Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune: It was hiatus for almost a decade when Bajaj Auto Ltd in 2020 decided to restart production at its plant at Akurdi near Pune by manufacturing electric vehicles. The Akurdi plant under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been Bajaj’s oldest plant and it used to manufacture Chetak scooters that took the company’s name to every household.

It was the same Akurdi plant, set up in 1960s that changed the face of industrial town Pimpri-Chinchwad. But for former Bajaj Auto chairman Rahul Bajaj, the plant was more than a home where he used to stay often instead of his residence at Koregaon Park, the upmarket area of eastern Pune.

According to Anant Sardeshmukh, former director general, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), Akurdi plant has a plush bungalow where Bajaj used to live till last. “His philosophy was owner should live where workers spend most of their day,” said Sardeshmukh.

It was Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors (then known as Telco), which majorly contributed in the economy of industrial town that is now synonymous with India’s auto hub, said Sardeshmukh. Bajaj took over the group in 1965 before stepping down as non-executive chairman of Bajaj Auto in April 2021. Bajaj passed away at a private hospital in Pune at the age of 83.

“Bajaj was a doyen of the automobile industry, his unique trait was that although he spoke what was right, he had friends all over. This was because he spoke what was in his heart,” Arun Firodia, chairman of Kinetic Group.

Firodia’s father HK Firodia was the general manager of Bajaj Automobile when Rahul Bajaj took over the reins. “Before he left for Harvard to study, he once asked my father to guide him on how the insides of an automobile work. I was there with my cousin Abhay and I could see how keenly he was interested in the subject,” Firodia remembered

Sudhir Mehta, president, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), said that Bajaj was one of the greatest industrialists of the country. “He had started on the path of self-reliance even before the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. Right after Independence, he had started the industrial revolution in the automobile sector,” he said. According to Mehta, the main characteristics of Bajaj were his strong nationalism, his philanthropy, his honesty and his legacy. “In every gathering, he was the star attraction. He had a lot of warmth,” he said.

Bajaj who is counted among India Inc’s most prominent business leaders headed several business bodies. “The demise of Bajaj is an irreparable loss for Indian industry. He was chairman of MCCIA. While Bajaj was known for philanthropy, his help during Covid pandemic proved crucial to many families,” said Prashant Girbane, director general, MCCIA.

Prakash P Chhabria, executive chairman, Finolex Industries Limited said that Bajaj was a good friend of his late father PP Chhabria.

“A friendship that has extended over three generations of our families. Which makes it not just a loss to the corporate world, and the nation, but also a personal loss to me. His achievements are numerous, and as many as we list, they will still not cover all that he has achieved in his lifetime. He empowered the common man with the forward-looking and imaginative product for its time - the rickshaw. Creating a household name that found respect across the globe. My wife Ritu adds that uncle’s philanthropic work has made a difference across communities.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON