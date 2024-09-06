Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Shivaji statue collapse incident

PUNE Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to every person in Maharashtra for the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Malvan. Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to every person in Maharashtra for the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Malvan. (HT)

Gandhi was speaking at a public meeting in Sangli after inaugurating a statue of late party leader Patangrao Kadam, along with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I want to ask the Prime Minister what he is sorry for, is it because the contract to make the Shivaji statue was given to an RSS person who had no merit, or for the corruption in the process,” said Gandhi.

The collapse of the statue last month in Maharashtra led to backlash against the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government. During his subsequent visit, the Prime Minister apologised to the revered king, whom he called his “deity,” as well as to the public whose emotions were affected.

Other Congress leaders Sushilkumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan, and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar were present during the event.

During the speech, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Prime Minister, questioning why major contracts were awarded exclusively to “Adani and Ambani” and accusing the government of serving only these “two people.”

He further claimed that small and medium businesses were being sacrificed to benefit Adani and Ambani, noting that these conglomerates could not provide sufficient employment opportunities.

Gandhi further stated that Modi had yet to apologise for the “anti-farmer laws,” which were withdrawn after protests, and demanded apologies for demonetization and the implementation of the “flawed” Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Gandhi also emphasised that the Congress ideology was embedded in Maharashtra’s identity and promised his presence during the upcoming assembly election campaign.

He also criticised PM Modi for not visiting Manipur, which he described as being in a state of civil unrest due to BJP’s mismanagement.

Maharashtra, according to Gandhi, has always been progressive, following the ideals of leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Dr BR Ambedkar, and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. He argued that their philosophy aligned with Congress’s values, positioning the ongoing political conflict as a battle between two ideologies—one striving for social progress and inclusivity, and the other, represented by the BJP, favouring a few elites.

Gandhi went on to accuse the BJP of wanting to preserve the caste hierarchy, undermine the Constitution, and take control of institutions like the Election Commission and educational bodies. He also reiterated his call for a caste census, asserting that it would reveal the distribution of wealth and power across different social groups, a move the BJP has resisted.

Kharge added that the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue was a humiliation for both the state and the nation.

Kharge also reiterated the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s readiness to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra as a united front, pointing out that the “real NCP and Shiv Sena leaders” were on their side. He cautioned voters not to be swayed by the state government’s Ladki Bahin scheme for women and remarked that losing Maharashtra would be a significant blow to the Modi administration.

Kharge also questioned the government’s decision to provide Z-plus security to Sharad Pawar, stating that Pawar’s true security came from the people, not the government.

Pawar, in his speech, remembered Kadam’s contributions, particularly in education and the development of drought-prone areas in the state

Thackeray skips event

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray was notably absent at the event on Thursday. Thackeray’s absence raised eyebrows as he was invited for the event in Sangli amid Sena (UBT) candidate had lost the Sangli Lok Sabha seat to Congress rebel Vishal Patil. For some time, Thackeray has been insisting that MVA’s chief ministerial candidate be declared before the assembly elections, but Sharad Pawar and Congress are not on the same page with him which can be assumed a major reason for the latter missing the event.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the party chief is not upset and there was no politics behind his decision to stay away.

“He had pre-scheduled events and meetings, and therefore he won’t be available for the Sangli function,” Raut said.

Remembering Patangrao Kadam

After unveiling life-size statue of late Congress leader Patangrao Kadam, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi praised the late Congress leader for his lifelong dedication to the party, Maharashtra, and the country. Gandhi also highlighted Patangrao Kadam’s efforts in education and development. He also recalled how Kadam stood by Indira Gandhi when she lost her Lok Sabha seat, even organizing a public meeting in the early hours. “...I give you a guarantee that Kadam ji’s statue installed will be here even after 50-70 years…” Gandhi said.