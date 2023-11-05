Railway admin proposes 3rd track from Hadapsar to Pune railway station

The Pune railway administration has proposed to construct a third track between Hadapsar and Pune railway station. This route will be beneficial for starting more railway operations from Hadapsar station in the near future, said officials. This route will be beneficial for starting more railway operations from Hadapsar station in the near future, said officials (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Solapur or Miraj route is used for shunting, the process of sorting rolling stock items into whole trains or reverse at Pune station or to take the train to the maintenance area for coaches at Ghorpadi. Both these pathways are blocked during the shunting process. Therefore, passenger trains entering Pune station from Daund or Miraj have to wait till the shunting is completed at the home signal.

To save the time of passengers, the railway administration has proposed to lay a third line between Hadapsar and Pune station.

There is also a proposal to connect this third route to the coaching depot at Ghorpadi. If this happens, the route of Miraj and Solapur will not have to be used to bring the train to Ghorpadi, Pune station. Also, the third route will be beneficial for starting more railway operations from Hadapsar station in the near future, the officials further said.

Daily shunting of trains and engines takes place at Pune railway station. One shunting takes about 15 minutes time period and it affects the timing of passenger trains. As shunting is going on and the platform is not available, at least 50 trains have to wait for 10 to 15 minutes at the home signal every day. This wastes the time of passengers.

Keeping this in mind, the operations department of railways has submitted a proposal to the Pune Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) to connect the third line between Hadapsar and Pune and to connect the coaching depot to the third line. If the proposal is approved, the passengers will be facilitated soon, said officials.

