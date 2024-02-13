Railway coach catches fire at Pune station; no casualties

Fire broke out at the Pune railway junction yard early Tuesday morning inside an unoccupied coach which was gutted into the blaze. The two other adjoining coaches were also damaged in the incident that was reported at around 2 am, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported during the incident. The two other adjoining coaches were also damaged in the incident that was reported at around 2 am, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported during the incident. (HT PHOTO)

Four fire tenders from the Pune fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the blazes under control in half an hour. No one was injured in this fire incident, while the railways are now investigating the exact reason for the fire, officials said.

As per the information shared by the Pune railway division, flames started coming out from the stationery coach in the yard at around 1.58 am when some of the workers noticed it and immediately called the fire brigade.

After receiving the call, fire tenders from the Yerawada, Naidu fire station, BT Kawade Road, and Central Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. The coach was near the railway compressor room number 4, but it was not damaged in the incident.

For the last several months this coach has been stationed at this spot, Railway officials said. Soon after the fire broke out, the railway officials at the yard disconnected the electricity supply.

Talking about the fire incident Pune railway division spokesperson Rampal Barpagga said, “The coach which caught fire was an unfit coach which was lying in the railway yard, and no one has been injured in this incident. Our railway officials and workers first tried to stop the fire but then called the fire brigade which brought the fire under control within 30 minutes. The exact reason for the fire is not yet known, it will be revealed after a detailed inquiry into the incident.”