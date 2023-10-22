News / Cities / Pune News / Railways to install anti-crash barriers on Lonavla-Daund route

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Oct 22, 2023 09:47 PM IST

A budget of ₹100 crore has been allocated for the work and it has been sent for approval to the railway board, said officials

The Pune railway division will soon install anti-crash barriers on the bust Pune-Lonavla and Pune-Daund routes. A budget of 100 crore has been allocated for the work and it has been sent for approval to the railway board.

The total length of Pune to Lonavla railway route is 64 km, while Pune to Daund railway route distance is 73 km. (HT FILE PHOTO)
In a bid to make the railway tracks safe and secure the decision has been taken to install anti-crash barriers on two of the major routes within the division, said officials.

“The total length of Pune to Lonavla railway route is 64 km, while Pune to Daund railway route distance is 73 km. Anti-crash barriers will be installed on both sides of the railway route track to ensure the safety of the running trains,” said Indu Rani Dubey, Pune divisional railway manager.

“The total budget for installing these anti-crash barriers is around 100 crore and we have sent the proposal to the railway board. Once we get the sanctions, actual work will start soon,” added Dubey.

On October 6, a major railway mishap was averted due to an alert railway employee near Akurdi railway station. During a routine track maintenance round, railway guard Sandeep Bhalerao spotted the boulders placed on the track and informed the deputy station manager at Chinchwad.

Due to the timely interception, an accident was averted as Lonavla - Pune Down Local (No. 01561) was slated to pass from that place.

As per the information given by the railways, boulders were found to be thrown on the railway track by unknown anti-social elements near Akurdi railway station on the Pune-Lonavla up Railway track (km 172/6-7) of Pune railway division.

