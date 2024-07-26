Rain havoc in Pimpri- Chinchwad areas

The twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwad and its surrounding areas have been severely affected by torrential rainfall prompting closing of schools, said the officials. Officials during a rescue operation at a waterlogged area during rain. (PTI)

The water levels of Pavana, Mula, and Indrayani rivers flowing through Pimpri-Chinchwad have risen and residents living along riverbanks are advised to remain alert.

Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh has urged citizens to follow the instructions issued by the civic and police authorities.

Waterlogging and flood-like situation with traffic congestion on prominent roads in areas like Hinjewadi, Wakad, Chinchwad, Chikhali, and Bopodi was reported. The water level in rivers like Pavan and Indrayani has exceeded the danger level. Water has entered homes in Dighi, Chinchwad, Sangvi amongst other areas. As many as 39 incidents of tree fall have been reported.

Release of 7,500 cusecs was initiated from the Mulshi Dam’s spillway at 5 pm affecting at 5 pm affecting areas such as Wakad, Pimple Nilakh, Sangvi, Pimple Gurav, Dapodi, and Bopkhel.

“The municipal administration has urged citizens to contact the main control room at 020-67331111 or 020-28331111 in case of emergencies,” said Singh.

Additional commissioners Pradeep Jambhale Patil, Vijaykumar Khorate, and Chandrakant Indalkar visited affected areas and shelters to review the situation.

The commissioner said NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams has been deployed to handle any potential emergencies. Additionally, he has coordinated with the Bombay Engineering Group and the Aundh Brigade to ensure their readiness.

2,800 citizens shifted to shelter homes

As many as 2,800 citizens from different parts of the city have been shifted to shelter centres and municipal schools by the disaster management cell of PCMC. All necessary facilities including food have been provided here and rescue work is going on at various places in the city, the information has been given on behalf of the Municipal Corporation.

Car stuck in flooded road; 2 rescued

Pune: A man driving his elderly father to a hospital in Alandi from Haridwar in a car faced a difficult situation as the vehicle got stuck in a large pool of water near Bhosale Wasti, Charholi. The car was partially submerged in muddy waters due to heavy rainfall. Poor visibility made it difficult for the driver to notice a huge pit ahead. A video of the incident shows residents warning the driver about the imminent danger, asking him to come out of the vehicle before it gets submerged in the pit. Bystander Yogesh alias Bhau Bhosale later rescued the two occupants from the car.

Tree falls on school van, no casualties

A giant tree fell on a school van and pillion rider in Anand Park, Wadgaon Sheri, around 8 am on Thursday morning. No casualties were reported, said officials. The fire brigade department swiftly responded and removed the tree that damaged the roof of the van. A viral video on social media of the incident shows two school kids opening the van’s door and running to safety after the tree fell on the vehicle.