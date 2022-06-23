Rainfall deficiency continues in Maharashtra
As rainfall activity over Maharashtra has increased with the active monsoon from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal side, central Maharashtra has continued to report rainfall deficiency. While other sub-divisions in the state have shown improvement in rainfall status since the start of June.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), from June 1 to June 22, rainfall deficiency of Marathwada has decreased from 95 to 22 per cent. For Vidarbha, rainfall deficiency has decreased from 97 to 35 per cent and for Konkan and Goa the deficiency has decreased from 91 to 47 per cent. Whereas for central Maharashtra, the deficiency has decreased from 85 to 62 per cent.
As of Thursday, Pune district has a rainfall deficiency of 65 per cent according to the weather department. In the first week of June the deficiency of Pune district was 90 per cent. On Thursday, many parts of Pune district reported rainfall.
According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon is likely to remain active and bring rains to the state till June 26.
Anupam Kashyapi, IMD head said that the Bay of Bengal side of the monsoon and Arabian Sea side of the monsoon are active now and moisture incursions from both sides of the State can be seen. “Weather will remain pleasant in the city for the next few days. Isolated heavy rainfall in the ghats near Pune city is likely. Across all subdivisions of Maharashtra, rainfall is like till June 26,” said Kashyapi.
Headline: Rainfall deficiency till June 22
Maharashtra– 41%
Central Maharashtra – 62 %
Marathwada – 22%
Vidarbha– 35%
Konkan and Goa – 47%
Source: IMD
