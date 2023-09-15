News / Cities / Pune News / Rajgurunagar council CEO, two others held for accepting 8,000 bribe

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 15, 2023 01:14 AM IST

ACB arrest Rajgurunagar council CEO, health department engineer and accountant for accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 based on the complaint filed by government contractor

Pune: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday arrested Rajgurunagar municipality chief executive officer (CEO), health department engineer and accountant for accepting a bribe of 8,000 based on the complaint filed by a 29-year-old government contractor.

The arrested have been identified Shrikant Annasaheb Lalge (35), CEO of water department; health department engineer (Class III staff) Charubla Rajendra Harde (31); and Praveen Ganpat Kapse (35) serving as an accountant (Class III). The trio is employees of Rajgurunagar municipal council in Khed.

The accused had demanded the bribe for clearing the bill of materials supplied by the complainant to the municipal council and health department. The incident came to light on September 13 when the accused were caught red-handed by the ACB staff, according to the anti-corruption bureau officials.

