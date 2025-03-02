Menu Explore
Rape in bus case: Misal holds meeting on safety of women passengers

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2025 05:48 AM IST

Minister of state (MoS) for urban development and transport Madhuri Misal chaired a high-level meeting at Swargate depot on Saturday to review women’s safety at bus stands.

Many woman activists held protest at Swargate ST Stand on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The development follows after a 26-year-old woman was raped inside a parked bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) at the Swargate bus stand in the early hours of Tuesday.

The proposed decisions taken at the meeting include placing more security staff, including female, at all depots; appointment of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer as chief safety and vigilance officer in the state transport corporation.

Misal said, “Women safety is our top priority. Considering the recent incident, we will strengthen security, increase police patrolling and set up advanced surveillance systems at bus stands and depots. Toll-free state transport complaint redressal cell will also be set up.”

Senior officials of MSRTC, police, and regional transport office (RTO) attended the meet.

