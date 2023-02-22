Rash driving, rude behaviour & not stopping bus major complaints by PMPML commuters

PUNE: In 2022, a total 6,701 complaints across 35 categories were lodged by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus commuters of which, the highest number of complaints involved rash driving, not stopping at bus-stops and rude behaviour on the part of bus conductors/drivers. The PMPML buses are divided into two categories, those owned by the PMPML itself and contract (rental) buses. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT)

The PMPML buses are divided into two categories, those owned by the PMPML itself and contract (rental) buses. Of the total 6,701 complaints lodged in 2022, 1,265 were lodged against contract buses for not stopping at bus-stops; 896 involved rude behaviour on the part of bus drivers; and 803 involved buses arriving late at bus-stops.

The complaints were lodged against bus drivers and conductors in 35 different categories. Another 15 categories of complaints involved bus maintenance. Under the categories of complaints related to bus drivers and conductors, there were complaints about buses not stopping at bus-stops, rude behaviour on the part of drivers, conductors issuing wrong tickets, non-refund of balance money to commuters, rash driving, usage of mobile phones while driving and violation of traffic rules. Under the categories of complaints related to bus maintenance, there were complaints about the poor condition of buses, bus breakdowns, lack of cleanliness and BRT doors not working properly.

Prashant Somavanshi, a daily commuter, said, “I travel daily by PMPML buses for my work and in the last seven years, I have lodged more than 30 complaints with the organisation. The most common complaint is about buses not stopping at bus-stops, especially during peak hours. If buses are fully packed, drivers do not stop at bus-stops. Many a time, there are arguments with bus drivers and conductors over this issue or over getting the remaining change.”

Another commuter Rubina Shaikh said, “Last year, I had complained about a driver who behaved rudely with me in the bus. I wanted to get down immediately but he did not stop the bus so I had to get down at the next stop and walk all the way to my destination. I argued with him in the bus as he was not stopping the bus.”

Anant Waghmare, BRT manager and in-charge, PMPML complaint redressal cell, said, “Each and every complaint registered by the passengers is addressed; if it is against the driver or conductor, our vigilance department initiates an inquiry into the case. If found guilty, action is taken against that driver or conductor. As regards bus maintenance-related complaints, we immediately inform the concerned depot to which that bus belongs and instruct that repairs or maintenance work be carried out.”

Currently, there are a total 2,181 PMPML buses of which an average 1,705 buses hit the roads across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural on a daily basis. A dedicated passenger complaints’ redressal cell at the PMPML registers daily complaints lodged by commuters through various modes, according to the PMPML.