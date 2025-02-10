Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Realtors raise concern over 24-hour ban on heavy vehicles 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Feb 10, 2025 07:46 AM IST

Given the rise in traffic congestion and accidental deaths due to heavy vehicles, the traffic police have imposed a ban on heavy vehicles including multi-axle vehicles, containers, trailers, and bulkers with more than 10 whe

The Builders Association of Pune has expressed their disappointment with the traffic branch implementing a blanket ban on the entrance of heavy vehicles in the city, claiming that they will not be able to complete the project on time due to raw construction materials not reaching on time. The RERA Act stipulates that projects must be completed by a deadline and the traffic branch decision would lead to delay or rescheduling of the construction projects. 

The heavy vehicles will be banned from entering the city (excluding red zones and other internal roads) from Monday to Saturday between 7 am and 10 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The heavy vehicles will be banned from entering the city (excluding red zones and other internal roads) from Monday to Saturday between 7 am and 10 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to real estate developer Sandesh Agarwal, the traffic police department took a unilateral decision without consulting the builders and transporters association.  

“This foolhardy step of banning heavy vehicles will lead to cost escalation of newly constructed homes, delay road completion and cause loss to the industry. The decision is wrong and must be rolled back at the earliest,” he said. 

Amit Modagi, a member of CREDAI Pune Metro said that the traffic police should have studied the issue in detail before taking the decision.  

“Earlier the heavy vehicle ban was in the mornings and evenings, but the 24-hour ban is going to affect the real estate sector and the ongoing projects in the city. The police department must take all stakeholders on board before taking any such decision,” he said. 

Given the rise in traffic congestion and accidental deaths due to heavy vehicles, the traffic police have imposed a ban on heavy vehicles including multi-axle vehicles, containers, trailers, and bulkers with more than 10 wheels. The heavy vehicles will be banned from entering the city (excluding red zones and other internal roads) from Monday to Saturday between 7 am and 10 pm. However, essential services vehicles will be permitted to enter the city between 12 am and 6 am. 

Commenting on the issue, DCP (Traffic) Amol Zende said “ We will take the opinion of all stakeholders and try to come out with a positive solution to the current problem of heavy vehicles congesting the city “ 

PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said, “We will ensure that the traffic resolution issue will not affect the stakeholders, and necessary steps will be undertaken.” 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On