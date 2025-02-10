Realtors raise concern over 24-hour ban on heavy vehicles 

The Builders Association of Pune has expressed their disappointment with the traffic branch implementing a blanket ban on the entrance of heavy vehicles in the city, claiming that they will not be able to complete the project on time due to raw construction materials not reaching on time. The RERA Act stipulates that projects must be completed by a deadline and the traffic branch decision would lead to delay or rescheduling of the construction projects. The heavy vehicles will be banned from entering the city (excluding red zones and other internal roads) from Monday to Saturday between 7 am and 10 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to real estate developer Sandesh Agarwal, the traffic police department took a unilateral decision without consulting the builders and transporters association.

“This foolhardy step of banning heavy vehicles will lead to cost escalation of newly constructed homes, delay road completion and cause loss to the industry. The decision is wrong and must be rolled back at the earliest,” he said.

Amit Modagi, a member of CREDAI Pune Metro said that the traffic police should have studied the issue in detail before taking the decision.

“Earlier the heavy vehicle ban was in the mornings and evenings, but the 24-hour ban is going to affect the real estate sector and the ongoing projects in the city. The police department must take all stakeholders on board before taking any such decision,” he said.

Given the rise in traffic congestion and accidental deaths due to heavy vehicles, the traffic police have imposed a ban on heavy vehicles including multi-axle vehicles, containers, trailers, and bulkers with more than 10 wheels. The heavy vehicles will be banned from entering the city (excluding red zones and other internal roads) from Monday to Saturday between 7 am and 10 pm. However, essential services vehicles will be permitted to enter the city between 12 am and 6 am.

Commenting on the issue, DCP (Traffic) Amol Zende said “ We will take the opinion of all stakeholders and try to come out with a positive solution to the current problem of heavy vehicles congesting the city “

PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said, “We will ensure that the traffic resolution issue will not affect the stakeholders, and necessary steps will be undertaken.”