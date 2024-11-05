Rebels withdraw or maintain independent bids as parties struggle to maintain unity

PUNE As Maharashtra gears up for the assembly elections, several candidates from major political parties including the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have either withdrawn or maintained their independent bids, creating a complicated situation in western Maharashtra for the upcoming polls on November 20. With Monday being the last day for withdrawal of nominations, there were significant shifts across constituencies in western Maharashtra. Several candidates have either withdrawn or maintained their independent bids, creating a complicated situation in western Maharashtra for the upcoming polls on November 20. (HT)

Congress rebels stand firm amid appeals

In Pune, Congress leader Aba Bagul refused to withdraw his nomination from the Parvati assembly constituency even as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended. Bagul has started campaigning actively in Parvati, dismissing appeals from senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress leaders including Sharad Pawar.

Bagul said, “I have decided not to withdraw and appeal to the Congress to support my nomination as it is the wish and desire of common party workers to defeat the BJP in the Parvati constituency.”

Bagul is locked in a triangular fight with BJP candidate and three-time MLA Madhuri Misal, and NCP (SP) nominee Ashwini Kadam.

At the same time, former mayor Kamal Vyavahare (Kasba Peth) and Manish Anand (Shivajinagar), too, refused to withdraw their candidacies despite pleas from senior party figures. Vyavahare had sought a ticket from Kasba Peth which went to sitting MLA Ravindra Dhangekar while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) too fielded a candidate, potentially splitting the vote in favour of BJP’s Hemant Rasane.

Congress city unit president, Arvind Shinde, said, “We urged all rebels to withdraw and support the official Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates. They refused and as a consequence, they will not receive party tickets for the upcoming municipal corporation elections.”

Withdrawals pave way for clearer contests

In Chinchwad, NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Nana Kate, initially an independent candidate, withdrew his nomination after meeting deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar resulting in a direct contest between BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Shankar Jagtap and NCP (SP) candidate Rahul Kalate.

Similarly, Prashant Lokhande, son of former Shiv Sena MP Sadashiv Lokhande, withdrew his nomination from Shrirampur, allowing the BJP’s Bhausaheb Kamble to remain the primary Mahayuti candidate. In Solapur South, Congress candidate Dilip Mane, who initially ran as an independent after the Shiv Sena demanded a Congress ticket for Amar Patil, decided to withdraw on the last day simplifying the race for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Internal disputes and strategic decisions across seats

In Shrigonda, the BJP initially nominated Pratibha Pachpute but after pressure from local leaders, Pratibha’s son Vikram Pachpute is now contesting the polls. Pratibha withdrew her nomination to support her son’s candidacy, reflecting the party’s preference for strategic family alliances in this assembly constituency. In Sangli, BJP’s Shivaji Dongre withdrew following discussions with senior leaders, ensuring a contest between BJP’s Sudhir Gadgil, Congress’s Pruthviraj Patil, and Congress rebel Jayashree Patil.

In Kolhapur North, Congress candidate Madhurima Raje also withdrew at the last moment, leading the party to back independent Rajesh Latkar, who now faces Shiv Sena candidate Rajesh Kshirsagar in the upcoming polls.