Recent waterlogging due to negligence on the part of Pune Metro despite PMC directives

Despite directives from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Pune Metro authorities have failed to create the necessary punctures in the road dividers beneath the elevated metro corridors—an oversight that once again resulted in waterlogging at multiple locations during the recent monsoon spell. These instructions were based on issues flagged by the civic drainage department such as buried stormwater drain chambers and the absence of openings in dividers during site visits last year. (HT)

The PMC road department had earlier issued instructions to make small openings in the road dividers beneath the elevated metro corridors, especially Pune Metro lines 1 and 2, to prevent accumulation of rainwater. These instructions were based on issues flagged by the civic drainage department such as buried stormwater drain chambers and the absence of openings in dividers during site visits last year.

Despite a circular issued last monsoon mandating these changes, the PMC has observed that several spots remain susceptible to waterlogging. Areas such as Kothrud, Karve Road, Nal Stop, Garware College, RTO, Pune Station, Ruby Hall Clinic, Bund Garden, Yerawada, and Kalyani Nagar continue to suffer due to the Metro authorities dragging their feet on implementing the recommended drainage solutions.

In May and early June last year, heavy pre-monsoon showers had already exposed these flaws, with waterlogging reported in many areas including Sinhagad Road, Koregaon Park, Aundh, Market Yard, Baner, J M Road, and NDA Road.

The PMC disaster management department has now added the stretch between the RTO and Mangalwar Peth metro stations to the list of zones prone to waterlogging.

A senior civic official expressed frustration over the inaction on the part of the Pune Metro authorities. “We had given clear instructions and a roadmap last year. Failure to implement them has put commuters at risk once again,” he said.

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer of the PMC road department, said that all road department officials had been instructed to make small openings in the road dividers at equal distances last year. These openings would help drain rainwater that collects on roads, especially in places where one side of the road is at a lower level than the other.

He said that the openings were to be 1 to 1.5 metres’ wide so that vehicles could not pass through them. However, the same was not implemented last year. “We will now send a letter to the Pune Metro authorities. If the officials do not follow these instructions in the coming days, a decision will be taken to fine them after discussing with senior authorities,” Dandge said.

Dandge also said that last year, similar instructions were given to the Pune Metro authorities but they did not take any action. As a result, during the recent pre-monsoon showers, there was waterlogging near elevated metro stations.

On his part, Atul Gadgil, director (works), Pune Metro, said, “We have carried out the initial construction as per the PMC’s instructions. It is now the PMC’s responsibility to puncture the dividers.”

Last year, the PMC road department imposed a fine of ₹13.70 lakh on the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for damaging Ganeshkhind Road during metro construction. Based on that, the PMC road department may decide to impose a fine on the Pune Metro authorities.