Malnourishment amongst children in Pune declines to 0.1%

PUNE

The prevalence of malnourishment among children in the age groups of 0-6 years has declined to 0.1% of the population, as per the recent census and health screening of all children in the district by Zilla Parishad (ZP) Pune.

This is the lowest ever malnourishment rate to date found during any such survey, officials claimed.

According to official data, the population of children (0-6 age) is 3,28,641 in Pune Rural and 9,670 across municipal councils. All these children were screened under the child health tracing system (CHTS).

Currently, there are 346 malnourished children in the district, which includes 44 suffering severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 302 suffering moderately acute malnutrition (MAM) children. These children will be monitored at the village child development centre (VCDC) across 288 Anganwadis.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) of ZP, Pune, said, the CHTS was started in February 2020 to improve the nutrition and health status of children in the age group of 0 to 6 years by monitoring health through digital intervention.

The programme continued despite the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last three years, ZP has conducted four rounds of the census. The malnourished children were provided free premix milk to all children. Also, energy-dense nutritional food and midday meals were supplied under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme.

Prasad said the screening of the children was done by doctors and not by Asha workers or health workers.

“The Asha workers monitored whether the children took medicines and nutritional diets regularly provided to them. The major challenge during the programme that we found is the migratory population,” he said.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, district health officer, said, “We have identified pockets of higher prevalence and implemented effective measures. With the help of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partners, the children were provided free premix and energy-dense nutritional food.”

During the survey, children found in need of medical care were provided treatment from specialist doctors under the Rashtriya Bal Suraksha Karyakram. ASHA workers monitored the health and ensured that necessary medicines were taken by children.

Dr Hankare added, “We are determined and continue to strive hard to ensure that all children who are currently malnourished receive the best of care so that their health improves rapidly. With better results under Anaemia Mukt Bharat, we hope to ensure the number of risky pregnancies and the birth of underweight children is reduced to near zero levels.”