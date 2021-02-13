IND USA
pune news

Registered beneficiaries not willing to be vaccinated: PCMC health chief

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been reporting less than 50 per cent Covid-19 vaccination on multiple occasions in the past one week which has brought down the district’s overall Covid-19 vaccination percentage
By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:15 PM IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been reporting less than 50 per cent Covid-19 vaccination on multiple occasions in the past one week which has brought down the district’s overall Covid-19 vaccination percentage.

The PCMC has been calling upon the registered Covid-19 beneficiaries who are refusing to come up for vaccination said the health chief. The civic body has also not increased its session sites which continue to remain the lowest at just eight sites

The PCMC which led the vaccination drive reporting the highest percentage in the initial days of the drive now has a difficult time getting the registered beneficiaries on board for the vaccination.

On Friday, while the PCMC reported 59 per cent while the district reported 61% vaccination, on Thursday this stood at 41 per cent while the district’s average percentage was 51 per cent and on Wednesday the PCMC reported only 32 per cent of the target beneficiaries being vaccinated which pulled down the district’s average vaccination percentage to 52 per cent.

Dr Pavan Salve, chief medical officer at PCMC states that the reason for a low turnout is the refusal of the registered beneficiaries which is bringing down the daily vaccination percentage at PCMC.

He said, “We have been calling up the registered beneficiaries to come up, but they seem to refuse to come up for vaccination. While on the other side we also have beneficiaries, who did not register but now want to take up the jab. However, we cannot register them now. We are following up with the registered beneficiaries to come up with the vaccination, but they give various reasons. We have about 30 thousand registered health care workers and frontline workers.”

As of Friday, Pune rural had 23 session sites and Pune Municipal corporation (PMC) has 24 sites, PCMC has only eight session sites. According to the state health department, the Pune district has vaccinated a total of 59621 beneficiaries including 55,001 health care workers and 4,620 frontline workers until Friday.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) hospital board chairman for Pune chapter Dr Sanjay Patil said, “In the PCMC area there is hesitancy it seems and also there is a fear of efficacy among health care workers. There must be a positive awareness drive conducted by the administration. The IMA’s stand is to encourage its members to take the vaccine. The members I spoke to also have questions about whether there would be enough supply for the second dose.”

