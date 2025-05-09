Relief for residents as PMRDA to build its own STPs in its jurisdiction

In a first, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has announced plans to set up its own sewage treatment plants (STPs) in its jurisdiction; a move expected to improve sanitation for lakhs of residents in the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR). Residents have welcomed the move saying that the step was long overdue. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Anita Kulkarni, chief engineer, division 2, PMRDA, said, “Till now, PMRDA did not have its own system to treat sewage. This is now set to change. PMRDA has decided to improve sanitation facilities in the areas in its jurisdiction by setting up its own STPs.

“A project management consultant (PMC) will soon be appointed to study the population and areas under PMRDA. The consultant will suggest how many STPs are needed and where they should be built. At present, large housing societies have their own STPs. But PMRDA does not have any. Once the consultant is appointed, we will get a clear plan and start setting up plants,” she said.

Paying heed to the need for an independent and efficient sewage disposal system given the rapid growth in areas such as Hinjewadi, Wagholi and Mahalunge in its jurisdiction, the PMRDA has floated a request for proposal (RFP) for the appointment of a PMC to oversee planning and implementation of a comprehensive sewage disposal system in similar such growth centres. PMRDA has invited proposals from consultancy firms to manage planning and execution of the project. The appointed firm will help ready the groundwork and ensure proper implementation and maintenance of the sewage system. The project is expected to bring long-term relief to thousands of families living in PMRDA’s rapidly expanding townships and development clusters. Once the STPs are operational, residents can expect significant improvement in waste management, reduction in foul smell, and better living conditions.

Residents have welcomed the move saying that the step was long overdue. “We’ve been struggling with overflowing drains and poor sewage facilities for years. If PMRDA can manage it directly, we hope things will finally improve,” said Neha Deshmukh, a resident of a housing society in Mahalunge.