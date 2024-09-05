Repair Dapodi-Pimpri road on priority: PCMC tells Maha-Metro

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has written to the Pune Metro officials, highlighting several pending works supposed to be done by the Maha Metro authority on the Dapodi-Pimpri stretch. PCMC municipal commissioner, Shekhar Singh, last week wrote a letter to Maha-Metro in this regard, requesting to conduct the repair work on the main road, services road, BRTS route and pavement amongst others on priority. As per PCMC officials, the work such as the reconstruction of the road in the BRT lane. (HT PHOTO)

“Pending work on the stretch is leading to inconvenience of commuters and citizens and also poses a threat of accidents,” said Singh.

As per PCMC officials, the work such as the reconstruction of the road in the BRT lane, resurfacing of the service road, reinstatement of roads below Metro stations, and reinstallation of signboards, gantry structures, and height restrictors that were removed during the Metro works are among the few works that are still pending. The roads under the Metro station have several potholes, leading to traffic jams during the peak hour, said the officials.

Bapu Gaikwad, executive engineer, PCMC, said, “The bituminous top is worn out around the metro piers of the viaduct. The painting of dividers and footpath kerbing. Besides, the development of footpaths which were made at grade for facilitating movement of traffic during the construction of metro piers in Kasarwadi is pending.”

He added that the PCMC has been in communication with Maha-Metro for two years to reinstate all damaged and affected roads and other items along the Dapodi-Pimpri stretch.

Hemant Sonawane, general manager, Public Relations, Maha-Metro, said, “We have received the letter from PCMC requesting the repair work and beautification. Metro had promised the repair work as per the terms and conditions of the agreement. Accordingly, we will get the repair work done in the PCMC limits. An agency will be appointed to conduct the work.”