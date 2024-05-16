 Repair or vacate dilapidated wadas, PMC tells owners - Hindustan Times
Repair or vacate dilapidated wadas, PMC tells owners

ByHT Correspondent
May 16, 2024 06:34 AM IST

On the background of the recent hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai, PMC commissioner took a review meeting of hoardings and dilapidated structures across the city

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to the owners of dilapidated wadas to repair it before the monsoon or vacate it to avoid any untoward incidents.

If the owners fail to repair or vacate, the PMC will step in, demolish the structures, and recover the costs from the owners. (HT PHOTO)
If the owners fail to repair or vacate, the PMC will step in, demolish the structures, and recover the costs from the owners. (HT PHOTO)

On the background of the recent hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai, PMC commissioner took a review meeting of hoardings and dilapidated structures across the city.

The civic body has issued notices to 46 wadas in April this year, but as the model code of conduct is imposed due to the Lok Sabha elections, PMC has not taken any action.

A senior official requesting anonymity said, “Every year, we issue notices before monsoon to avoid any unwanted incident. PMC will act against owners where the wadas are in dilapidated state and people staying there refuse to repair or vacate it.”

If the owners fail to repair or vacate, the PMC will step in, demolish the structures, and recover the costs from the owners.

Follow Us On