Residents frustrated over daily traffic jams along Gangadham-Kondhwa road, demand action

PUNE The traffic congestion along Gangadham to Kondhwa road is showing no signs of abating, what with the rush of heavy vehicles despite having them banned during the day and the wedding season fast approaching. As there are several lawns along this road, the number of vehicles ferrying the wedding invitees to these venues has only been increasing, prompting a group of local citizens entitled ‘Kondhwa Development Forum’ to demand immediate action from the Pune traffic police.

Atul Jain, a local citizen and member of Kondhwa Development Forum, said, “I travel daily along this road and have to face traffic jams on a regular basis. There are many factories and small sheds on this road due to which heavy vehicles frequent it. We have complained to the Pune traffic police several times and they have taken action. The DCP traffic police department has personally visited the spot and banned heavy vehicles but the vehicles still continue to come.”

“We are facing many other problems from daily traffic jams during peak hours to garbage lying all over the road to street lights not working at night and so on. Each housing society is represented by one member and currently, the forum has 125 members. There is no president or any other post in the group; we all work as a group for citizens’ issues,” Jain said.

The forum members are now worried about the upcoming wedding season and the sheer number of vehicles that will pass through this road creating even more congestion. “Soon, the wedding season will start and there are many wedding lawns on this road, so every day there will be more vehicles coming to this area. So our demand is that the management of these wedding lawns should deploy their traffic wardens or staff to monitor the traffic,” said another resident-member Satish Jadhav.

Talking about the issue deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame said, “Heavy vehicles are banned on this road, also the traffic police daily monitor the traffic during peak hours. We will take the review of the situation once again and take necessary action.”