Residents irked as 200-acre Nandanvan forest area in Pune turns into dumping ground

Considering frequent garbage dumping on a 200-acre reserve forest land near Heavens Park at Mohammedwadi, citizens and activists have asked for immediate fencing, and an access gate covering the forest area. Similarly, walkers visiting the forest have demanded a strict ban on pets, construction of a fencing wall, and a main gate to curtail anti-social elements from entering the area. A visit to the forest found that two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and trucks had unfettered access throughout the forest, which has a dense green canopy. Garbage littered near Heavens Park at Mohammadwadi. No guard was seen patrolling the vast forest area except dedicated volunteers of Nandanvan forest. (HT PHOTO)

Similarly, liquor bottles and other plastic waste were found strewn around different areas of the reserve and protected area. No forest guards were seen patrolling the vast forest area except dedicated volunteers of Nandanvan Forest and citizens were seen watering the newly planted trees. Nandanvan volunteers have planted nearly 2,500 new trees in the area all through voluntary contribution and citizen support.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Reacting to the current situation, Nandanvan founder member Sandeep Kamble said, “We clean the forest area ourselves, but the general tendency to dump plastic and vegetable waste in the forest area. Despite requesting the public innumerable times, rampant garbage dumping has continued which is damaging the forest ecosystem. Also, we have requested the forest department to construct a gate and a fencing wall around the entire portion starting from Heaven’s Park Society to the other end. Another serious issue of consumption of illegal substances including liquor is affecting the citizens who frequent the forest area.”

Shailaja Shinde, who regularly visits the area for morning walks, blamed the forest department for its negligence and callous approach towards the protection of the forest.

“The Nandanvan forest area is one of the biggest forest land parcels in the city which has rich flora and fauna and important bird species. Unfortunately, the forest department whose primary goal is the protection of forests is completely negligent in its duty towards the protection and conservation of the forest, which is shocking. We demand the forest department to barricade the entire area, deploy forest guards, ban pets, and take strict action against the dumping of hotel waste and plastic material in the forest area,” she said.